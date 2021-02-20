Bigg Boss 14 evicted contestant Jasmin Bhasin was spotted in Mumbai by the paparazzi recently. The actor who was in a bit of a hurry was spotted wearing a purple bodycon dress by Zara. What netizen couldn’t help but notice was that Jasmin left the price tag of her dress on. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale LIVE Saturday, February 20: Rubina Dilaik Breaks Down When She's Reminded About Her Marriage

Jasmin who was attending an event in Mumbai was spotted wearing a purple dress with gathered details and ruffled sleeves, she looked gorgeous. She teamed up her look with an olive colour turtleneck top with balloon sleeves, which she wore underneath her dress. She complemented her look by wearing matching boots and curled hair. Also Read - Tu Hai Ke Nahi! Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Exists, Says Bharti Singh in Bigg Boss 14

Check out the video: Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya Cry Inconsolably

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Jasmin’s fashion faux pas didn’t go unnoticed and as soon as the video was uploaded netizens started trolling the Bigg Boss 14 fame contestant. A user wrote, “bass itni jaldi meh hae… Price tag utarna bhul geya”, another user wrote, “What was she doing😂😂😂 price tag 😂😂😂😂 shooting or what😂😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”. “Price tag😂😂 did uh guys just captured her in btw something 😂😂😂😂😂❤️❤️😂💜💜💜”, wrote another user.

Jasmin re-entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as Aly Goni’s connection. She stayed in the house for a week. Jasmin and Aly’s relationship was one of the talking points on the reality show.”To all you beautiful people, who have stood by me through thick & thin, during this rollercoaster ride of Bigg Boss I just wanna tell you, I absolutely love each & everyone of you. I was in tears after I saw all the love & support my fans have showered me with, on my good days and even on my bad ones. Your love made my journey so much easier. I am truly grateful to have you all in my life. I couldn’t have done this without your support,” Jasmin wrote on Instagram after her exit from the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)



Jasmin will now be seen in the grand finale of the reality TV show which airs tomorrow (February 21, 2021).

Your thoughts on Jasmin’s fashion blunder?