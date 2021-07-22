Karisma Kapoor’s sartorial choices always manage to impress the fashion police. Ever since she made her debut with Prem Qaidi in 1991, the actor has been winning hearts with not just her acting abilities but also her fashion choices too. From athleisure separates, dresses to saree, Karisma can nail any look effortlessly. For her recent appearance at Super Dancer – Chapter 4 as a judge, Karisma slipped into an animal print sequin dress from the shelves of a clothing label called The Dash and Dot.Also Read - Shweta Tiwari in Hot Pink Pantsuit With Matching Bralette Steals The Show

Karisma looks gorgeous as ever in an embellished leopard print sequin midi dress. Her dress featured a high-neck, plunging V-shaped back with button closure and had bishop sleeves. Karisma exudes ultimate extravaganza in the dress. Along with her pictures, Karisma wrote, “Glimmer and Shine 🖤✨✨✨ for #superdancerchapter4” Also Read - TRP Report Week 28: Anupamaa on Top, Super Dancer Chapter 4 Slips From The List

Check out Karisma’s look for Super Dancer-Chapter 4

Karisma opted for strappy pumps, black nail paint, hoop earrings, and rings. She decided to stay low-key on accessories and let the outfit be the highlight. Karisma tied her hair in a neat middle-parted low bun, which gave the look an elegant touch.

For the glam, Karisma went for dewy make-up, glossy nude lipstick, smokey eye makeup, neat and sleek eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara, perfectly done brows, blush and highlighter completed her look.

As soon as Karisma dropped her look on Instagram, sister and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan appreciated the actor’s look. She wrote, “Hottestttt of them ALL🙏🙏🙏😍😍😍😍😍” (sic)

What’s the price of Karisma’s dress?

Karisma’s animal print dress is from the label The Dash and Dot and is priced at Rs 9,990.

What do you think of Karisma’s look? Yay or Nay?