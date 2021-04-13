Mumbai: Actor Madhuri Dixit continues to mesmerise her with her ‘dhak dhak‘ beauty as she once again dresses up pretty in pink. The actor taped yet another episode of her dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 in a bright pink and peach coloured lehenga. The metallic lehenga that Madhuri wore and totally slayed in, comes from the latest collection of designer Amit Aggarwal. He’s known for his super-futuristic style of design and incorporating metallic elements in his outfits. Madhuri’s lehenga was no exception either. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wears Dhoti Pants With Open Jacket at BAFTAs - See Viral Photos

The actor looked absolutely radiant in a straight lehenga and a contrasting peach blouse that came with an appliqued leaf detailing on one shoulder. The sleeveless blouse was teamed up with a matching (and customised?) pink dupatta that had a symmetric pattern towards the hem. What accentuated Madhuri’s look further was that gorgeous pink ruby-and-diamond jewellery. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Wears a Mask Worth Rs 26,028 to Spread Awareness Amid COVID And That's Louis Vuitton!

The actor picked the magenta on her outfit and matched her lip-shade with it. Hair tied in a bun, the veteran diva kept the makeup a little dewy and largely fuss-free. This was one of the cleanest and super graceful looks of the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

The lehenga that Madhuri wore is available on Amit Aggarwal’s website for buying and it’s priced at Rs 1,65,000 though it comes with an attached dupatta. On Madhuri, the dupatta seems to have been customised. What do you think of this look – yay or nay?