If you have been planning to kick-start your fitness journey, then take notes from Mahabharat fame actor Thakur Anoop Singh. The actor who played the role of Dhritarashtra in the mythological television series has lost 15 kgs in the last six months. Surprised? Don’t be, if you scroll through his recent Instagram post you will be able to see the massive transformation. Also Read - What is Bone Death And Why More COVID Patients Are Succumbing to it - All You Need to Know

The actor shared a slew of pictures showing off his chiseled physique. Anoop shared before and after pictures of himself on his social media accounts. The actor gained a lot of weight during the shoot of Mahabharata and decided to get back in shape. Also Read - Taking Aspirin Can Beat Cancer by 20 Percent: Study

Along with his pictures, Anoop wrote, “Same pose, Same trouser, same place but DIFFERENT ATTITUDE! The power of mind … ! Took the left side pictures on purpose 6 months ago in my full glory of fatness with a motto ki il take the physique to the next level 🔥 Decided to Re create every damn picture today to give you the Motivation you may need in your journey, that you understand that with Consistency, Daily efforts, Discipline and a Will Power, it is possible to achieve a naturally fit & Aesthetic physique!!” (sic) Also Read - Coronavirus India: What Do We Know About Likely Third Wave; Will Children be Affected in Higher Numbers? Explained

Check out Anoop’s pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THAKUR ANOOP SINGH (@thakur_anoopsingh)

Talking about his weight loss journey, Anoop in interaction with ETimes shared, “Wake up early. Start your day early. An early morning empty stomach cardio not only helps in burning the fat but also boosts your mood through the day keeping you more active and productive. I have small portions of 5 meals a day and it helps in keeping the metabolism in check. Avoiding junk eating is necessary.”

Anoop also talked about eating a balanced diet with lots of protein. “Lessen the carbs from the meal and add more protein sources to your diet for lean muscle gain that will keep you proportionate if you looking to sculpt the body and gain some muscle,” he told the leading portal.

Anoop is a familiar name in Bollywood and Tollywood.

So, will you follow this diet to shed your quarantine weight gain?