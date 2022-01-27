Mouni Roy's Bengali Bridal Look: Sabyasachi Lehenga, Double Dupatta With Kiran, And Lots of Grace

Mouni Roy Bengali wedding look: Actor Mouni Roy stunned in a traditional bridal look as she tied the knot in a Bengali wedding ceremony on Thursday evening in Goa. The actor got married to her longtime boyfriend, businessman Suraj Nambiar in the presence of her family members and close friends. The pictures and videos from Mouni and Suraj’s Bengali wedding show them dressed up traditionally in red and white attired, respectively. While the bride wears a lovely Sabyasachi lehenga, the groom dolls up in a beige/ white sherwani.Also Read - Mouni Roy Wears Sabyasachi Lehenga at Her Bengali Wedding With Suraj Nambiar, Don't Miss Sindoor on Her Nose - Watch Inside Videos

Mouni’s bridal lehenga by celebrated designer Sabyasachi came with a double organza dupatta with handmade kiran and ‘ayushmati bhava‘ written on the edge. The actor teamed up her bridal lehenga with statement bridal jewellery in uncut diamond and emerald jewellery by Anmol Jewellers. Mouni gave homage to her Bengali roots by adding a red and white bangle to the stack of her statement kundan bangles. Ditching on the giant bridal noserings, she styled her look with a mid-sized nosering, also in diamond and gold detailing. Also Read - Smriti Irani Shares Emotional Post For Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar: ‘She Came Into My Life 17 Years Ago…’

Check out the photos of Mouni Roy’s bridal look in red Sabyasachi lehenga here:

Mouni joined the list of many Bollywood celebs who chose to wear Sabyasachi lehenga at their wedding. Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, and Bipasha Basu among other divas chose the designer to doll them up on their big day. Mouni’s traditional look is exactly how her fans imagined her on her wedding day – graceful, subtle and contemporary. We wish the best to Mouni and Suraj!