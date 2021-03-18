Although, the red-carpet events in India are not happening now, thanks to the deadly Coronavirus, but that has not stopped our Television or Bollywood celebrities from being dressed to the nines. In the past few months, many celebrities have nailed the sequined outfit trend effortlessly. Be it Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, or Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood’s love affair with sequined outfits is known to all. The latest one to join the race is actor Mouni Roy who looks resplendent in a golden sequin trail gown by popular designer Rocky Star. Also Read - Mouni Roy To Tie Knot Soon With Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar- Everything You Need to Know

Mouni’s gown featured a golden open back in georgette crepe base with sequins all over. The stunning gown had a boat neck and a trail. She decided to skip the accessories and curled her hair to perfection. For the makeup, Mouni went for her signature jet black kohl, pink cheeks, and a matte pink lip tint with loads of highlighter.

Check out Mouni Roy’s Pictures here

As soon as Mouni uploaded new pictures, friends and fans filled the comment section with appreciation. Actor Aashka Goradia commented, ‘Loveeee currrrlllsssss😍 more more more,’ whereas Adaa Khan wrote, “Super🔥🔥🔥”, Mouni’s close-friend and actor Mandir Bedi dropped a comment too and called the 35-year-old actor a “Stunner”

What’s the price of Mouni Roy’s Sequin Trail Gown?

Mouni’s golden sequin gown is perfect for the cocktail night and will definitely make heads turn in your direction. The Rocky Star gown is available on the official website of the brand and is worth Rs 73, 199.

In other news, Mouni Roy’s relationship with her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar is now out in open. And if reports are to be believed, Indian television’s ‘Naagin’ is set to get married soon.

After getting fame from television’s Naagin, Mouni Roy also achieved success in Bollywood. She was seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the 2018 movie Gold. Currently, Mouni is awating the release of her next film, Brahmastra in which she will be spotted with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.