Trust actor Mouni Roy to stun in whatever she wears. Roy upped the glam quotient in an indigo bling bralette and pants, which she teamed with an indigo jacket in her latest pictures. It's refreshing to see Mouni opting for an unconventional power suit. If you are thinking what to wear for the upcoming New Year eve party, then take a cue from Mouni Roy on how to nail a pantsuit look.

The actor took to her Instagram to share a set of two pictures. Styled by fashion stylist and designer Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, Mouni looked stunning in that pantsuit. She can be seen wearing a stappy, deep necked bralette in the shade of indigo and featured sequin work all over.

The actor decided to team up her outfit with a pair of indigo pants that was made in a sheeted crepe fabric and had bling floral prints all over. The matching jacket added the much needed oomph factor.

She captioned the pictures, “There is poison ivy around the house that we thought was our own Maybe if we’d seen the beauty in all the snowflakes that fell outside it, we’d have been less discombutend God, on some really hard day’s It felt like some god with a Nefarious plan was playing poker with our futures No matter how we carefully crafted it, It always felt like Someone was pulling the strings Betting on our futures and getting away with it Driving us apart Like a wedge between all of the things that we loved and us Maybe it was destiny Or maybe it was our hearts playing discombulated god’s Trying to find entertainment In our pain @the.boy.who.saw.infinity what this boy wrote in 5 minutes when given three words — discombobulated, beauty & nefarious !!!!! (sic).”

Check out the pictures:

What’s the price of Mouni’s outfit?

Mouni’s outfit is from the shelves of designer Nikita Mhaisalkar’s label. The pantsuit set costs Rs 38,500 on the designer’s website titled Indigo Blue Sheeted Crepe Floral Printed Pant Suit.

What are your thoughts on Mouni’s outfit? Yay or Nay?