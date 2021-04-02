Mouni Roy Picks a Pretty Rs 5,200 Floral Anarkali For Her Stay at Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Center - See Pics

Actor Mouni Roy was in Coimbatore last week at Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Center to celebrate Holi. For her visit, she opted for an easy-breezy floral Anarkali set from Rivaaj clothing. She looked breathtaking in her pictures. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Rs 4.45 Lakh Dress is A Pocketful Of Sunshine, Fans Ask Her Out On A Date

Mouni’s outfit is perfect for the summer season. Blooming floral hand block Anarkali with tailored palazzo pants paired with light and breezy matching chiffon dupatta. She looks beautiful, indeed! Mouni decided to accessorize her look with a neckpiece and subtle dewy makeup. Also Read - Sanjana Sanghi Shells Out Major Style Goal As She Nails The Denim-on-Denim Look

Check out Mouni’s pictures here:

Mouni captioned the picture, “Bhoomi said, “Life, err’yday, the small & the big things can either be grace or a disgrace, it cannot be both, it ll always overwhelm you in every way. Keep that in mind when you aren’t being kind to yourself”. Life here s 😌! Never wanna leave this place @sadhguru @isha.foundation #ShivShiv🔱♥️” (sic)

What’s the price of Mouni’s floral Anarkali set?

As mentioned above, the beautiful floral Anarkali set is from Rivaaj Clothing. It is priced at Rs 5,200.

This is not the first time, Mouni decided to treat her fans to the traditional look. In one of the pictures with Sadhguru, Mouni opted for a bright yellow Anarkali suit from the brand called Jovi Fashion. She looked like a ray of sunshine. She combined her look with a long beaded neckpiece and kept her makeup subtle with nude lip shade.

The pretty yellow Anarkali suit is worth Rs 5,100 and is available on Jovi Fashion’s official website.

Check out her picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

What do you think of Mouni’s traditional look? Yay or Nay?