Mumbai: The Coronavirus second wave has us back stuck at our respective homes. Comfortable dressing became a thing last year and since then many celebrities and fashion enthusiasts were nailing the loungewear trend. If you wish to add fashionable loungewear to your wardrobe, then you can take fashion inspiration from actor Mouni Roy. She shared a slew of pictures on Instagram looking glamorous in an all-black satin pajama set. Also Read - BollywoodLife.com crosses 20 million monthly active users mark; sees growth of 3.2x year on year

Mouni can be seen lounging on a balcony in Dubai, looking stunning in black loungewear. The pajama set is from the label Nadine Merabi, which is worth £150, approximately Rs 15,369. Her outfit featured Satin binding to shirt cuffs and trouser cuffs, elasticated waist, diamanté encrusted buttons, and black feather trim. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin on Dealing With Suicidal Thoughts, ‘You Need to Accept Yourself The Way You Are’

Check out Mouni’s pictures here:

She opted for a pair of animal-printed strappy pumps and sunnies. She accessorised her look with a chic Prada Cleo Brushed leather shoulder bag. The stylish luxury bag is for USD 2, 250 which is approximately Rs 1,66, 331.

Mouni’s love for stylish and all-black outfits is known to all. She never disappoints the fashion police. Recently, the actor treated her fans with a series of pictures wearing an LBB. The little black figure-hugging dress came with balloon sleeves. Mouni Roy has sent the fashion waves across social media as she shared her glamorous pictures on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

On the work front, Mouni will be next seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial venture Brahmāstra.

What do you think of Mouni’s all-black look? Yay or Nay?