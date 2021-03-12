Actor Mouni Roy’s love for traditional outfits is known to all. She can nail any outfit with such grace and effortlessness. Mouni, for her latest photoshoot, opted for a gorgeous red kurta and pants with bandhani dupatta from the label Pink City. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor Exudes Hotness in Velvet Bikini Worth Rs 25,000 - You Like?

Mouni's stunning red suit featured a round neck, full sleeves with intricate embroidery and threadwork. The straight-cut pants had embellished tassels and she teamed it with a bandhani dupatta, which also had embroidery and intricate thread work. Mouni accessorised her look with gold earrings, choker neckpiece. She opted for her signature kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lip tint, pink cheeks, and highlighter.

Check out Mouni Roy's pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)



What is the price of Mouni’s Traditional red suit?

Mouni’s stunning traditional red suit is from the label Pink City and the stunning suit is available online for buying. It is worth Rs 33,600. Do you like it?

Other than that, Mouni recently celebrated the festival of Mahashivratri. She shared a slew of pictures for herself and Lord Shiva from the Isha Yoga center of Sadhguru Vasudev. The actor looks beautiful in a vibrant yellow suit in one set of pictures, in others she can be seen in a traditional white suit. She captioned the post: ‘My dreams desires destiny intertwined, my dawn to dusk, my one and only. Shiv-shiv.’

Check out her pictures from Mahashivratri celebrations:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

On the work front, Mouni will be next seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial venture Brahmāstra.

What do you think of Mouni’s desi avatar? Will you add this outfit to your closet?