Neha Kakkar in Rs 15,000 Blue Silk Saree Looks Like A Royal Dream, See Pics

Mumbai: Playback singer and Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar sent the internet into a slow meltdown with her latest pictures dressed in a beautiful blue silk satin saree. She captioned the post, “#IndianIdol se Mujhe Pyar Hai!! 🥰♥️💙 P.S. Sari Kaisi Lagti Hai Mujhpar? 🙈”, well we think you look ethereal, Neha! Neha’s gorgeous silk saree is from the clothing label Muksweta. Also Read - ‘Sharam Karo Yar’: Angry Gauahar Khan Bashes Troll Who Asked to Say RIP to Hina Khan's Father- Watch Video

Neha’s silk satin hand-painted saree featured sequins and beads work. She opted for a matching blue satin blouse. She wore this stunning saree to the sets of Indian Idol 12. She accessorised her look with silver earrings and a statement ring. She kept her makeup dewy with glittery eyeliner, mascara-laden eyes, pink glossy lip shade. She left her hair open in soft waves. Also Read - Indian Indol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal To Perform Duet in Neha Kakkar Special Episode

Check out Neha Kakkar’s post:

What’s the price of Neha Kakkar’s saree?

Neha’s gorgeous silk saree is from the brand Muksweta. It is available on the brand’s official website and is worth Rs 15,000.

In other news, Indian Idol will play a tribute to the singer. A source close to the development told Bollywood Life that her whole family would be gracing the show. “Tony Kakkar, Sony Kakkar will be coming on Indian Idol 12. The whole set will be decorated as a tribute to Neha and her family. Neha’s singer-husband, Rohanpreet Singh would be joining the songstress for the special episode too.”

The special episodes will be aired next weekend (May 1 and May 2). Well, it will be Neha night and we are sure the viewers will have a fun episode. It will also be interesting to watch Neha and Rohanpreet Singh on-screen performing and romancing on stage.

What do you think of Neha’s saree look? Yay or Nay?