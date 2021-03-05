Neha Kakkar is not just an impeccable singer but also a fashion icon. Be it a sexy red gown or a shimmer saree, she knows how to amp up her fashion game always. On her latest Instagram photos, Neha could be seen wearing a blue sequin saree by the designer label Kalki Fashion. Also Read - Dia Mirza in Rs 4,68,000 Lehenga Twirls Her Way Into The Hearts of Fans - See Pics

On Thursday, Neha Kakkar and her hubby Rohanpreet Singh took to Instagram and shared their latest pictures. The singer chose to wear a navy blue shimmer saree teamed up with blue velvet blouse. She opted for a pair of chunky white earrings that added more edge to her overall look. For the glam, she carried a sparkling makeup look with grey smokey eyes, topped off with a bindi and matte pink lips. She left her hair open in loose curls. Fans gave blessings to the couple in the comment section and Rohanpreet Singh commented ‘Ufff HOTNESS’ under her post. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Motivates Neha Kakkar to Donate Rs 3 Lakh to Families of Missing Uttarakhand Labourers

Ladies, you can take inspiration for upcoming cocktail parties and can add this look to your closet. Also Read - Neha Kakkar Said 'I am Your Granddaughter', Santosh Anand Speaks on Taking Money on Indian Idol 12

Checkout Neha’s shimmer saree look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

What’s the price of Neha’s shimmer saree?

The navy blue saree in sequins fabric and velvet crop top costs Rs 19,152 is available for buying on the official website of Kalki fashion.

On the work front, Neha Kakkar was last seen in the song Aur pyaar karna hai opposite singer Guru Randhawa, she also dropped the teaser of the song on her official Instagram. Currently, Neha Kakkar is a judge of singing reality show- Indian Idol along with singers Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.