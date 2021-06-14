Playback singer and Indian Idol 12 judge, Neha Kakkar’s latest pictures on Instagram left her fans in awe of her beauty. The popular singer took to Instagram social media to share a few pictures of herself posing with her husband Rohanpreet Singh in a gorgeous lehenga. The 33-year-old attended a friend’s wedding in a custom-made sequined black lehenga that came with heavy embroidery. Neha looked ethereal in the lehenga which is from the shelves of label Surabhi Chopra. The fully hand embroidered lehenga is made-to-order and is priced at Rs 36,000. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Rakhi Sawant Dances Her Heart Out on Lavani Song, Sonu Kakkar Cheers For Her | Watch Video

Neha’s black lehenga featured intricate and exquisite embellishments. It came with a bustier-style blouse and she teamed it with a two-colour shrug that had sequin detailing. Neha wore her lehenga with statement earrings and ring. She decided to go for subtle makeup with a dewy base, coffee-color lip shade, mascara-laden eyes, highlighted cheeks, and a small bindi. Her signature tousled short hair rounded off her look. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Fans Lashes Out At Makers After Pawandeep Rajan's Second Song Cut From Episode

Neha along with her pictures, wrote, “Throwback to Bhavya Weds Rahul 👩🏻‍❤‍👨🏻 Wanted you all to see our Looks!!🥰😘” (sic) Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Controversy News: Abhijeet Bhattacharya Says Judges Use Contestants For Promotion

Check out Neha Kakkar’s pictures here:

Of late, the lehenga is the new favourite desi attire that celebs are loving. Actors including Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif, were seen rocking lehenga at various events. Lehengas sure has a way of making a statement at every event, agree?

Neha never fails to impress the fashion police with her sartorial picks. From sarees to gowns and lehengas – she rocks everything with equal elan.

What do you think of Neha’s hand-embroidered lehenga, yay or nay?