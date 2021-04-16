Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar shared a set of some throwback pictures on her Instagram on Friday noon. The pictures have her dressed up in a mustard sharara set by designer label Aaryaa by Kashveen Kohli. Neha looks totally vivacious in a mustard-printed and embellished outfit that is priced at Rs 47,600 on the designer’s website. Also Read - Neha Kakkar in Rs 1,08,000 Lehenga is Treat For Sore Eyes as She Poses With Rohanpreet Singh

Neha and Rohanpreet Singh appeared on her brother’s show Taare Zameen Par a few weeks back and the pictures that the singer shared today on social media are from the same episode. Keeping her short hair tousled and side-parted, and flaunting her stunning cape, Neha looked absolutely as bright as sunshine in these photos. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit in Rs 1,65,000 Pink Lehenga is Straight Out of Fairytale - Check Mesmerising Pics

Neha often likes to keep her outfit all blingy and bright. Recently she wore a crystal lehenga while taping another episode on her singing reality show Indian Idol 12. The popular hitmaker was also seen rocking a gorgeous blue coloured tulle skirt with a dramatic gotapatti blouse – making it work from head to toe.

Neha’s appearance on Indian Idol definitely leaves an impact and her fans just can’t stop gushing over her choice of outfits. The actor prefers to wear a lot of fusion outfits and sarees. The singer recently wore a rust golden and black ruffle saree on Indian Idol and rocked every bit of it. Check out some of Neha’s best appearances from Indian Idol 12 here:

Which one is your favourite?