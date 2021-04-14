Mumbai: Neha Kakkar, who’s seen judging Indian Idol 12 these days, dazzled in her new pictures on Instagram. The popular playback singer took to social media to share a few pictures of herself posing with her husband Rohanpreet Singh in a gorgeous lehenga. Neha chose to extend festive wishes to her fans in a sequined skin-tone lehenga that came with a lot of crystal work and heavy embroidery. Neha looked totally glamorous in the lehenga that is designed by Kali Ghata Stores in Kolkata. The shimmer grey lehenga is available for buying on the label’s website and is priced at Rs 1,08,000. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit in Rs 1,65,000 Pink Lehenga is Straight Out of Fairytale - Check Mesmerising Pics

The lehenga comes with a bustier-styled blouse that has a shell-like front detailing and sheer full sleeves. Neha wore her lehenga with a pair of matching jhumkis, subtle makeup and her signature touseled short hair. Check out her pictures here: Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wears Dhoti Pants With Open Jacket at BAFTAs - See Viral Photos

Neha Kakkar has been rocking some really striking fashionable looks on Indian Idol 12. From sarees to gowns and lehengas – she has been rocking everything with equal elan. Recently, she wore a blue coloured lehenga on the sets of the popular singing show. The radiant blue lehenga had gota-patti work all over and it came with a plain and voluminous matching tulle skirt. For another appearance, she wore a golden and black saree designed by clothing brand Rishi and Vibhuti. She looked fabulous in all and rocked all her outfits so well. Don’t you agree?