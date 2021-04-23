Mumbai: Singer Neha Kakkar wants to shed a few extra kilos and she has started following a strict exercise routine for the same. At least her latest Instagram video proves the same. Neha has been pushing hard to come back in shape not that she needs to look more stunning but to ensure that she stays away from the lockdown worries. Also Read - Viral Video: Soldiers Use Pressure Cooker For Steam Inhalation, Desi Jugaad Goes Viral | Watch

Neha can be seen working out in the parking area of her building, wearing a pair of black athleisurewear. She shared the video with a caption that read, “Time to loose those Kilos that I’ve put on During Lockdown! 🙈😅🥰 Let’s see if I’m able to 😇 #NehuDiaries #NehaKakkar #ReelItFeelIt #GirlsLikeYou” (sic) Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Saves Puppy From Drowning in Swimming Pool, Twitter Says 'We Don't Deserve Dogs' | Watch

Her husband, Rohanpreet Singh showered her with love in the comments section and also tried to motivate her. His comment on Neha’s post read, “Come Onnnn!!!! You can do it My Girl 💪🏻🤩 You know na? “Nothing is Impossible for YOU” My Queen👸🏻❤️🥰😘😍🤗” (sic)

Neha is currently busy with her judging duties on Indian Idol 12. However, with the coronavirus protocols in place, Maharashtra government has announced 15-days lockdown in the state which also means that the shoots of TV and films are on a halt.