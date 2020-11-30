Actor Nia Sharma recently shared the news that she is busy shooting for the second season of Jamai 2.0 in Goa which has created a lot of buzz on the internet. The actor treated her fans with a bunch of bikini pictures with co-star Ravi Dubey, which broke the internet instantly. Nia flaunted her flawless bikini bod and how! The actor anyway doesn’t shy away from rocking the riskiest of outfits and going all big with fashion and style. And this time, as she is chilling in Goa, Nia seems to be enjoying every bit of her time on the beach. Also Read - Achint Kaur Flaunts an Incredible Bikini Body at 50, Poses With Nia Sharma in Goa - See Viral Pics

Check out Nia’s post: Also Read - Nia Sharma Speaks on Her 'Dirty Birthday Cake' That Looked Like Male Genitalia, And The Trolling

She opted for a black lacy bikini and flaunted her toned body whereas Ravi Dubey went shirtless and opted for a pair of white pants. The onscreen couple looked stunning together. We can’t stop drooling on Nia’s bikini body, don’t we all at some point dream of having a bikini body? Here’s how you can achieve an incredible bikini bod like Nia Sharma. Read on!

Achieving a bikini body needs a lot of determination, work, and smart decisions. Keep these tips handy:

1. Strength training: To burn that stubborn fat away, you need to gain more muscle. Weight lifting can help you, it will make you lean and toned. Strength training is the fastest and easiest way of getting a perfect bikini body.

2. Work Out in the morning, preferably: Working out with an empty stomach will give your metabolism a boost. Working out first thing in the morning will burn your calories faster.

3. Reduce your calorie intake: You need to consume fewer calories than you are burning. You should not consume more than 2,000 calories a day. You must reduce your calorie intake in order to lose weight.

4. Don’t opt for fats and carbohydrates: Eat lots of protein but cut down on your fats and carbs to get the incredible bikini body. Reduce the volume of fats and carbs including saturated fats, oils and dressings, white bread, potatoes, pasta -and especially sugar.

5. Eat more veggies: Veggies are filled with good carbs, vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Eat lots of veggies, it will keep you healthy and full throughout the day.

6. Go for healthy protein: You need to eat good protein to rebuild your torn muscles. Eat lots of protein to stay healthy.

By following these few tips with determination, you will get your desired goal sooner than later.

Also, please note that one doesn’t have to fall for unhealthy diets and beat oneself too much to own a bikini body. Every woman has her own body type and she knows what’s best for her body or how she responds to certain diets and food items. Aim at switching to a better diet plan and gradually move towards a schedule that includes exercise, meditation and some amount of physical activity. Remember you are beautiful as it is but a bit of change in daily habits doesn’t harm anyone!