Nia Sharma, in Rs 66000 Sheer Saree, is All Sizzling And Stunning - See Pics

Actor Nia Sharma knows how to slay with her fashion choices every time she steps out of her house. The actor recently attended the Dadasaheb Phalke award ceremony where she also promoted her upcoming show Jamai 2.0 that's releasing on ZEE5. Nia wore a delicate and sheer white saree as she posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet.

Nia Sharma looked all vivacious while teaming that delicate georgette saree with a halter-neck blouse. The actor's designer saree is by label Premya by Manishii. It's available for buying on the website for Rs 66,000. That white saree comes with hand-embroidered floral detailing and Nia goes with a sparkly makeup and a heavy highlighter look with this one. She further styles her hair straight and partly tied. Nia adds a dash of red lipstick with the look and lets the saree be the highlight.

Nia Sharma is known for going bold with both her makeup and outfit. The actor creates a perfect balance of sexy and soft in all her stunning looks. This saree look seems no exception either. The actor also in the buzz for her statement in the media at the same awards ceremony.

While talking to the media, Nia named Ravi Dubey, her co-star in Jamai 2.0, as the best kisser. How do you find Nia’s latest saree look though?