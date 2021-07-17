Mumbai: Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s wedding was truly dreamy with all the fun, love, and warmth of friendships all around. After their beautiful wedding that took place with traditional customs and rituals, the newlyweds hosted a fun-filled reception and let their hair down on the dance floor. Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Mika Singh, and Sana Makbul among many other celebs were seen adding more stars to the post-wedding party. The pictures and videos from the DisHul reception show the couple dressing up in fusion outfits to give yet another stunning look after the wedding. While Rahul suited up in perfect silver and black tuxedo, Disha opted for a lot of sparkles and shimmer with her draped saree at the wedding reception.Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar Reception: Disha Turns Sassy Bride With Uber-Cool Dance Moves | Watch Viral Video

After wearing a gorgeous bridal lehenga from designer duo Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, Disha changed into a silver sequined draped saree by Dolly J Studio. The draped saree that is available on the designer’s website for buying is priced at Rs 60,000. Keeping her reception look true to her personal style, Disha kept it all simple and let the sparkles on her gown take the centre stage. The actor wore her sleek mangalsutra with the saree and added a pair of sports shoes to enjoy the party to the fullest. Disha also flaunted her bright red chooda (traditional red bangles made for the bride) with the sparkly outfit and looked like an epitome of style and grace together. Check out these pictures. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Asks 'Mere Dulhan Kahan Hai?' as he Meets Disha Parmar Just Before Their Wedding | Watch Viral Video

While Rahul and Disha celebrated their love and relationship, they also entertained the guests with performances on various popular Bollywood romantic numbers. The couple also danced their heart out with their friends and colleagues from the film industry. It seemed like a journey of two blessed souls from forever to eternity… we wish them the best!