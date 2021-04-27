Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 winner and TV actor Rubina Dilaik is a hardcore fitness enthusiast. She has an envious figure, and she works hard to maintain it. The actor keeps herself in shape through different forms of workouts and often shares pictures and videos of herself sweating it out. With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country, it is understandable that health is wealth. Stating just that, Rubina shared a new workout video of herself, motivating everyone to stay healthy, and says that there is nothing more important than one’s health. Also Read - 'Malicious and Motivated', India Issues Rejoinder to Australian Paper For Report Criticising PM Modi For Covid ‘Apocalypse’

She captioned the post, “Nothing is more important than our health! And today’s harsh reality is teaching us the lesson….” (sic). Rubina can be seen wearing a white tank top with beige-coloured pants, sneakers. Hair tied neatly in a pony, Rubina opted to accessorise her look with a headset. In the video, she can be seen doing lunges, squats, pull ups, jogging and motivating everyone to keep up with their workout routine. Also Read - Supreme Court Allows Vedanta Sterlite to Reopen Plant For Oxygen Production

Check out Rubina Dilaik’s video here:

Motivated enough?

In other news, Rubina took the internet by a storm with her gorgeous pictures. Looking gorgeous as ever, Rubina posted flawless pictures of herself wearing a chain with her name’s initials ‘RUBY’ on it.

Rubina Dilaik posted the pictures on social media and wrote, “#sundayvibes #rubinadilaik #bosslady #sendinglove #prayers #wishes #love #joy (sic)”

On the work front, the Television sensation is seen on the show, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She is portraying the role of a transgender, Soumya. The shooting is currently taking place at a resort in Agra.