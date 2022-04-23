Shehnaaz Gill in an Off-Shoulder Glam Look: Actor Shehnaaz Gill recently added to the glam quotient on her Instagram handle as she posted pictures posing in an Organza off-shoulder blouse dress. The actor look ravishing in her stunning outfit worth Rs 14,000. While Shehnaaz surely must have set the heartbeats racing for SidNaaz fans, here’s a look at her Instagram post in the glamorous off shoulder dress:Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Says She's Not so Close to Salman Khan: 'Ye Logon Ko Lagta Hoga...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Thanks Photographer, Make Up and Creative Team!

The actor never forgets to credit the creative and technical team associated with her photoshoots. Shehnaaz thanked the photographer and the whole team responsible for the makeup and styling, dress design, creative direction and styling and location hunting and management. As the actor looked drop-dead gorgeous in her picture, she captioned her post as, “Make it yours . .

.

Creative Direction & Styling – @iamkenferns

.

Photography – @ishanzaka

.

Outfit : @nidhiyasha

.

Earrings: @equiivalence

Hair – @daksh_hairguru

Makeup – @unaid_ansari

Location – @sayagrandresortthane

Location – @sayagrandresortthane

Managed by – @kaushal_j "

Shehnaaz Oozes up in Off-Shoulder Dress!

Shehnaaz teamed up her organza off-shoulder blouse with a long skirt of the same colour. In the pictures Shehnaaz’s firece and bold expressions add up to the oomph factor. The actor opted for a simple make up which is clearly visible in her recent pictures.

Shehnaaz was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 13 hosted by actor Salman Khan. Late actor Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz started dating since both partcipated in the controversial reality show’s thirteenth season. Fans nicknamed the couple as SidNaaz.

