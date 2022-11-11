Shehnaaz Gill Looks Like The Bright Moon After Eclipse in All-Black Organza Outfit – Check Details Here

Shehnaaz Gill attends a movie screening, wearing all-black separates in organza and ruffles. The actor aces her look. Here's all about the same.

Shehnaaz Gill Looks Like The Bright Moon After Eclipse in All-Black Organza Outfit - Check Details Here (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shehnaaz Gill black outfit: Actor Shehnaaz Gill is everywhere these days. From attending special movie screenings, and award ceremonies to personal parties, Shehnaaz is representing her chic style at every second event in the industry. And now, we aren’t complaining! Rather, we are celebrating her evolving style via these appearances.

The Bigg Boss 13 fame actor was one of the guests at the special screening of the Netflix film ‘Monica, O My Darling‘ that happened on Thursday evening. For the movie night, she chose to go all black in her sheer and fluid outfit. Shehnaaz wore separates that featured lacy pants and a sheer organza top with plunging peep-hole detailing.

Her outfit was from label Bennu Sehgal’s latest collection ‘Eclipse.’ As described on its official Instagram page, the collection showcases ‘delicate embroidery with fluid ruffle, and the best of bold and minimalistic elegance.’ Shehnaaz teamed up her black outfit with understated hoops, kohled eyes, nude lips, and her hair inspired by the ones during the Victorian era.

CHECK SHEHNAAZ GILL’S PICTURES IN BLACK OUTFIT FROM NETFLIX MOVIE SCREENING:

Shehnaaz is keeping a special watch over hairstyles these days. From rocking a sleek hairdo to flaunting a bun with exaggerated cornrows, she has been experimenting with her hair and acing every look.

What do you think about this black look though?