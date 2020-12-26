Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill visited the sets of Bigg Boss 14 looking pretty in her yellow tulle dress. The actor chose to go all bubbly and princess-y in the yellow frock that she styled with a pair of bright pink shoes. Shehnaaz will be seen as one of the guests in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode that was shot on Friday. Along with her and host Salman Khan, three more guests including Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Dharmesh Yelande will be seen entertaining the audience. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Beats Rubina Dilaik And Bharti Singh to Emerge as The TV Newsmaker of The Year 2020

Shehnaaz took to social media to share a few pictures of her BB 14 look. The actor posted stunning photos from her peppy look on Saturday and looked every bit of a diva in all the frames. The outfit was designed by Shehnaaz’s friend and fashion designer Ken Ferns who has been curating many lovely outfits for ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ lately. Check out a few pictures of Shehnaaz’s new yellow look here: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Makes Salman Khan do 'Sadda Kutta Kutta' on Bigg Boss 14 as The Superstar Celebrates 55th Birthday

As per the buzz, Shehnaaz visited Bigg Boss 14 sets to take part in Salman’s 55th birthday celebrations. This Weekend Ka Vaar will be dedicated to Salman turning a year older and the former Bigg Boss contestant left no loophole in making sure that he was having a happy day. Shehnaaz also made him perform on her famous viral meme ‘Sadda Kutta Kutta, Twada Kutta Tommy’ that was originated on Bigg Boss itself. Dharmesh performed a few jigs for Salman while the actor’s co-stars Raveena and Jacqueline brought some cool surprises with them. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 14!

Your thoughts on Shehnaaz’s yellow look though?