New Delhi: Actor Shivangi Joshi is one of the most loved television stars in the country. Thanks to her character Naira in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor enjoys a massive fan-following on social media and she also recently made her debut in the Punjabi music industry. The 25-year-old actor hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Shivangi’s house is surrounded by all the simplicity and the beauty of nature. She keeps sharing stunning pictures of her beautiful house which has lush greenery all over. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Major Twist: Naira is Back in Kartik's Life Ahead of His Wedding With Sirat

Surrounded by the gorgeous view of the hills, the house has a beautiful garden and it radiates the warmth of togetherness. If you take a glance at her Instagram account, you will get to know that she loves all things green and simple. The spacious house has cute little corners with indoor plants, comfortable couches, and tons of positive vibes. Also Read - TRP Report Week 15: Anupamaa Maintains Its Position, Super Dancer 4 Enters Top 5 - Check Full List

Check out these pictures and videos of Shivangi Joshi’s house:

Shivangi’s house has serene corners, with brown and silver couches, pastel blue curtains, light blue walls. Her humble abode in Dehradun has a terrace that overlooks the hills.

Shivangi is a top-rated star in the television industry. She made her television debut in 2013 with ‘Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi’ and later followed it up with shows such as ‘Beintehaa’ and ‘Begusarai’. She joined team ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as Naira in 2006. The actor’s house perfectly reflects her personality.

What do you think of her gorgeous house pictures?