Shraddha Arya’s first pics post-wedding: Actor Shraddha Arya got married to navy officer Rahul Nagal in a beautiful Punjani wedding ceremony recently. The new bride’s pictures from her post-wedding ceremonies are now surfacing on social media. The Kundali Bhagya actor is seen wearing a gorgeous pink and orange saree with a beautiful post-wedding glow.Also Read - 'Cuteness Ka Bhandaar', Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal's Reception Pictures Are Setting Couple Goals

Shraddha’s fans are going crazy after her latest look that speaks of festivities and yet looks subtle and graceful. The actor, who rocked brightly coloured outfits in all her wedding functions, continue to flaunt the lovely shades of pinks and yellows. In her latest pictures, she teams up her Banarasi saree with a layered necklace, a pair of gold jhumkis, her chooda, green bangles and gold bangles as well. Shraddha further flaunts a no-makeup look with just a dash of pink on the lips and a tiny red bindi. Check out her photos here: Also Read - Dulhan Ka Swag! Shraddha Arya is The Happiest Bride Ever in Her Traditional Red-Gold Zardosi Lehenga - See Pics

Shraddha wore a beautifully embellished deep red lehenga at her wedding. She chose to go all traditional and yet stylish on her big day by teaming up her lehenga with a statement neckpiece in mint colour, a giant maangtika, and lots of grace. For her reception, she wore a saree gifted by her designer friend Neha Adhvik Mahajan. Shraddha wore a grey and blue coloured cocktail saree and teamed it up with diamond jewellery. She kept the rest of the look simple.

Shraddha is known for her performance in the role of Preeta in Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya. Her fans are superbly happy seeing her as the bride and these new photos only speak volumes of her happiness. Our heartiest congratulations to her and Rahul!