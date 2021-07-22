If you scroll through TV actor Shweta Tiwari’s Instagram, you will notice lately she has been acing some stunning looks. Be it in a powder blue feather saree, or her quirky pantsuit, the 40-year-old knows how to make a stylish statement. Recently, the actor posted pictures in a pink pantsuit. Shweta oozes confidence and hotness in that bright pink pantsuit with a matching bralette from the shelves of designer Ranbir Mukherjee.Also Read - Madhurima Tuli Slams Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 For 'Playing With Her Emotions' By Recreating Frying Pan Scene, Netizens Applaud Her

Shweta's look has surely changed our perception of pantsuits. The actor who is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, can be seen sporting minimal accessories in the photos with a drop emerald necklace. The necklace added the perfect dose of elan to the overall look. She left her hair open for the photoshoot and decided to stick to natural makeup look with nude lip shade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)



Shweta makes a stylish statement. She rounded off her look with stylish heels. The actor flaunts her perfectly toned abs in the pictures. Several fans and friends took to the comment section appreciating Shweta’s look.

This is not the first time Shweta impressed her fans in a pantsuit. During the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 press conference, Shweta Tiwari caught everyone’s attention with her style. The actor decided to wear a funky colourful suit with yellow shoes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)



What do you have to say about Shweta’s look?