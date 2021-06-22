Shweta Tiwari in Rs 2998 Crop Top And Palazzo Pants is Making Summer Fashion Magical

Post actor Shweta Tiwari’s impressive weight loss transformation, she has been impressing her social media fam with her incredible fashion choices. For her stint in a stunt-based reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Shweta has left no stone unturned to be one of the most stylish contestants. In her new Instagram post, Shweta can be seen in a chic blue co-ord set. She opted for a navy blue co-ord set by clothing label Style Island. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Fans, Cuts Cake While Missing Abhinav Shukla-Watch

Shweta’s shirred top fits like a dream. The vertical pattern on the palazzo matches the ones on the shoulder straps, tying the two pieces together in one outfit. In the picture, Shweta can be seen happily posing for the camera while sitting by the window and reading a book titled My Name is Anna. She left her luscious hair open and opted for minimal makeup. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya On His Wedding With Disha Parmar: 'We Had To Push Our Wedding Date'

What's the price of Shweta Tiwari's outfit?

Shweta’s navy blue co-ord set is from the clothing label Style Island. The crop is worth Rs 1099 and the palazzo is worth Rs 1899. The whole outfit is worth Rs 2998. You might get to see her wearing this cute co-ord set in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Recently, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 host Rohit Shetty announced the wrap-up of the Cape Town schedule in a long post on Instagram. The show saw many TV stars participating this season including Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, and Mahek Chahal among others.