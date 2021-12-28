Shweta Tiwari became a household name after her major role on the Television as Prerna in ‘Kausautii Zindagi Kay’ and since then there has been no looking back for her. The actor is aging like a fine wine, Shweta uploaded a slew of pictures looking ethereal in a red ruffle saree. In one of the pictures, she can be seen posing with her son Reyansh. The pictures appear to be from a wedding function she attended with her son.Also Read - Alia Bhatt's Hot Black Mini Dress From 83 Screening Costs Over Rs 2 Lakh - Glam or Not?

Her red ruffle saree is from the shelves of celebrity fashion designer Gopi Vaid's label. She styled her ruffle saree with a halter-neck blouse. The gorgeous red saree had gota work and lace trims. The wrap-around saree definitely stole the show. Her halter-neck blouse also featured heavy embroidery all over.

If you scroll through TV actor Shweta Tiwari's Instagram, you will notice lately she has been acing some stunning looks. Be it in a powder blue feather saree, or her quirky pantsuit, the 40-year-old knows how to make a stylish statement.

Check out Shweta Tiwari’s pictures in red saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)



Along with the pictures, Shweta wrote, “Wedding ka season Hai..!”

What’s the price of Shweta’s red saree?

If you wish to add the gorgeous red ruffle saree to your wardrobe, then you are in luck. The saree is by designer Gopi Vaid and is worth Rs 38,500, it is available on designer’s official website for buying.

On the work front, Shweta was seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. She made it to the top 5 contestants.

What are your thoughts on Shweta’s frill saree? Yay or Nay?