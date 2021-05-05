Shweta Tiwari’s white lehenga: Actor Shweta Tiwari has once again found her way into the buzz with her sizzling new pictures that are now going viral on the internet. The fans can’t stop going gaga over her new pictures that show her flaunting an incredible physique in a stunning white-silver lehenga. She looks nothing less than a mermaid in her white lehenga by celebrity designer Aarti Mahtani. Nothing beats the weekday blues like a touch of sparkle and seems like Shweta Tiwari knows that all too well! Also Read - Gauahar Khan in Rs 14K Sky Blue Chanderi Suit is Spreading Ramadan Vibes

The actor was spotted wearing an ensemble of a white and silver-toned lehenga paired with a single shoulder embellished blouse and flare-flowing skirt with a chevron pattern. Along with a pair of stone-studded dangling earrings and wavy hair, the striking outfit was an ethereal choice for Shweta to showcase her gorgeous physique which accentuated her curves at the right place. The lehenga was available for buying on the designer’s website and has been priced at Rs 75,150. Nothing screams summer ethnic magic quite like Shweta in this fabulous look. Check out the photos here: Also Read - Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhosle to Get Married Today in Jalandhar: Bride Shares Gorgeous Pics From Mehendi

Earlier the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actor stunned her fans with her transformation as she lost almost 10kgs and became the talk of the tinsel town for her enhanced figure, washboard abs, and toned arms. Shweta, in her previous Instagram posts, could be seen posing in bodycon dresses, low neck tops, mini-dresses, and sarees. Check out a few more pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari was last seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The show went off-air last year. The actor is yet to announce her next project. Your thoughts on Shweta’s white lehenga though?

— Written by Apoorva Girdhar