Mumbai: TV actor Surbhi Jyoti has again left her fans stunned with her bold bikini pictures from the Maldives. One look at her stunning pictures from the beach and you know how she’s having a gala time there! Earlier this week, Surbhi treated her fans with some steamy hot photos from the Maldives. She could be seen rocking a panelled bikini set by the designer label Flirtatious. Surbhi’s sexy pictures went viral on Instagram in no time and made her fans drop their jaws. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh Finally Poses With Shehnaaz Gill After Wrapping up Their Film Honsla Rakh - See Viral Photo

The Qubool Hai actor looked ravishing in an indigo-blue and yellow bikini set. It was an off-shoulder bikini top paired with a fish-net design on the bikini bottom. Surbhi went for a subtle look with nude shade lips, wet hair and she also wore some cool shades on her eyes. The photos that went viral were captioned as, ”A good day in this view and a lot of yummy food♥️”. Fans flooded the comment section and called her ‘water baby’. Also Read - Malaika Arora Takes COVID Jab, Talks About Being 'Eligible to Take The Vaccine'

The head-turner mystic sea scale panelled bikini is quite affordable and is available for buying on the official website of Flirtatious. It is priced at Rs 5,040. Check out Surbhi’s photos in that bikini. Also Read - Mouni Roy Picks a Pretty Rs 5,200 Floral Anarkali For Her Stay at Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Center - See Pics

On the work front, Surbhi is currently basking in the success of her new show Qubool Hai 2.0 on Zee5 opposite actor Karan Singh Grover. The actor is chilling in the Maldives like other Bollywood and TV celebrities. While Surbhi rose to fame after her performance in ZEE TV’s show Qubool Hai, she also later turned into a naagin for the audience and impressed them in the role of Bela. The actor is popular for her impeccable fashion sense and her Maldives photos are proof of the same.