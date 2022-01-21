Urfi Javed viral pics: Actor and reality show contestant Urfi Javed never fails to impress her fans with her stylish appearances in the media. The actor was spotted attending an event recently for which she styled herself in black from head to toe. Urfi, who is often appreciated for taking risks in fashion and following her own style, dressed up in a pair of black pants and used a statement black veil to go with her look.Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Toned Midriff in Blue Sheer Saree, Fans go 'Uff Teri Ada' - See Pics

Something about that look reminded us of Cardi B’s red carpet appearance at the American Music Awards last year. While she carried her look with a gold mask covering her face, the dress was a vintage figure-hugging number with a veil that Urfi seems to be flaunting with her black look at the event. Also Read - ‘Chhote Kapde Pehne Hote Hain’: Urfi Javed Reveals Why She Doesn’t Like to Shoot in Winters

Check out Urfi’s viral pictures in the black veil look:

Now, check out Cardi B’s iconic look from the AMAs last year:

Urfi has created her own fan following by flaunting an ‘I-give-a-damn’ attitude to fashion rules. From weird cut-out dresses to the riskiest of patterns and slits in her outfits, the Bigg Boss OTT fame dons everything with equal confidence. Even when she wears a simple printed saree, she makes sure to add a bit of jazziness to her look by teaming it with an unusually styled blouse or draping her saree exceptionally low on the waist.

As is, she totally justifies the saying – hate her, love her, can’t ignore her! Isn’t it?