Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, today on Monday presented the Union Budget 2021-2022. Addressing the ongoing pandemic and talking about the need to improve the health infrastructure, she announced that two more COVID-19 vaccines are all set to be launched in India. This is a news of relief for everyone. Also Read - COVOVAX: Serum Institute Plans Another Coronavirus Vaccine by June This year

Notably, two vaccines against the novel virus has already been launched a few days ago. One of them is Oxford AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. The other is indigenously developed Covaxin. These vaccines have not only been given to Indians but have been exported to other countries too. Also Read - Ecuador Clinic Busted For Injecting 70,000 People With Fake Coronavirus Vaccine, Read Details Here

“Today, India has 2 vaccines available and has begun safeguarding not only her own citizens against COVID-19 but also those of 100 or more countries. It has added comfort to know that 2 more vaccines are also expected soon,” Sitharaman said during her Budget speech.

Mrs Sitharaman told the Parliament, the government has already provided Rs 35,000 crores for COVID-19 vaccine in the coming fiscal and is “committed to provide further funds if required”.

Notably, the COVID-19 has affected a total of 10757610 people in India and has claimed lives of 154392 individuals in the country till now. We hope the arrival of other two vaccines may bring some relief.