Type 2 Diabetes: 6 Hidden Symptoms That May Indicate High Blood Sugar Levels in Children

Type 2 diabetes, once primarily seen in adults, has now become more prevalent in children. Here are 6 unnoticed signs in children that may indicate too much sugar in the bloodstream.

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that affects how the body metabolises sugar levels. For decades, this condition was called adult-onset diabetes, but due to current lifestyle, number of children are being diagnosed with this condition. Type 2 diabetes in children is becoming increasingly common, and it’s important for parents and caregivers to be aware of the signs that may indicate high blood sugar levels in children. While these signs may not always be obvious, here are six hidden signs to watch out for:

Increased Thirst: Children with high blood sugar levels may experience excessive thirst. They may ask for water or other drinks more frequently than usual, even if they haven’t engaged in physically demanding activities. Frequent Urination: One of the classic signs of high blood sugar is frequent urination. If your child is visiting the bathroom more often than usual, especially if they wake up at night to urinate, it could be a sign of elevated blood sugar levels. Extreme Hunger: Children with high blood sugar levels might experience persistent hunger, even shortly after eating a meal. This can lead to overeating and weight gain. Unexplained Weight Loss: Some children with type 2 diabetes may actually lose weight despite increased hunger. This is because the body’s cells are not getting the energy they need from glucose due to insulin resistance. Fatigue: High blood sugar can lead to a lack of energy, which can result in fatigue and irritability in children. If your child seems unusually tired or moody, it could be a sign of elevated blood sugar levels. Blurry Vision: Persistently high blood sugar levels can affect the eyes, causing blurry vision. If your child complains of blurry or distorted vision, it’s important to have their blood sugar levels checked.

Type 2 diabetes, once primarly seen in adults, has now become more prevalent in children. Excess body weight, genes or poor diet can contribute to the development of the condition. It’s important to remember that these signs can be subtle and may not always indicate diabetes. However, if you notice any of these symptoms in your child, especially if they occur together, it’s essential to consult a healthcare professional for a proper evaluation and diagnosis. Early detection and management of type 2 diabetes in children are essential for preventing complications and promoting a healthy future.

