Constant hunger, weight loss, itchy skin, and frequent urination. These are some of the symptoms that characterise diabetes. It is a chronic disease that occurs due to the higher sugar level in the body. An estimated 1.6 million people died due to diabetes in the year 2016, says WHO. It is of two types namely type 1 and type 2. Here we will talk about the latter one. Type 2 diabetes occurs when your body becomes resistant to the insulin secreted by the pancreas to control your blood sugar level. This compels your pancreas to work harder to create more and more insulin. This gradually causes severe damage to the organ cells leading to the complete absence of insulin. The sad part is that type 2 diabetes cannot be cured. But you can manage it with a disciplined and healthy lifestyle. And one of the most important things that come under scrutiny when it comes to managing type 2 diabetes, is food. You basically need to away from food rich in sugar. There are certain fruits that have been scientifically proven to control your blood glucose level. Let’s talk about them one by one.

Avocados

Avocados can potentially increase insulin sensitivity in a person suffering from type 2 diabetes, says a study published in the journal Nutrition. According to this research, you should add this fruit to your breakfast daily to stabilize your blood sugar. Additionally, being low in carbohydrates, avocado can help you in weight loss by lowering cholesterol levels.

Berries

Berries help in breaking the glucose into energy and reduce the level of blood glucose significantly. Also, they are known to increase insulin secretion.

Jamun

This purple fruit has anti-diabetic properties. It helps in the conversion of starch into energy and keep blood sugar under control. Due to this property, Jamun can provide you relief from some of the symptoms of diabetes like thrusting and frequent urination. Also, being low in glycemic index, Jamun can help in weight loss too.