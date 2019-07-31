Even on vacation, you must continue to control one’s blood sugar and ensure that the change in cuisine and physical activity do not lead to those blood sugar levels going too high or too low. Thankfully, all it takes is a little preparation and a few well-informed choices to ensure that you enjoy your travels, without compromising on your health. Today, it is so much easier to manage diabetes as compared to a few decades ago. People with diabetes need not compromise on their quality of life, as long as they are aware of how to manage the condition and are prepared in advance. Diabetics need to be cautious when doing all kinds of travel. Here, Dr Banshi Saboo tells us about the precautions a diabetic must take while travelling by air and road. How you travel, whether by road or by air, and the length of your journey can also impact diabetes management. Here are some things to remember.

Road travel tips

Keep to your mealtimes when travelling by road. Arrange to stop at a restaurant along the way or pack a meal ahead of time. This assumes even more importance if you are driving because a fall in blood sugar can affect your judgement and lead to an accident. Avoid storing insulin in the glove compartment of the car where it could get very hot.

Air travel tips

Request the airline in advance for a meal that is low in sugar and carbohydrates. If you need to take insulin with your meal, do this when you see the cabin crew bring the food cart down the aisle. Your injection schedule may change if you cross time zones: If you travel towards the east, you may require less insulin; similarly, if you travel towards the west, you may require more insulin – your doctor is the best person to advise you about all this. Once you reach, your destination, any jet lag can make it difficult to detect symptoms of low blood sugar. So, check your blood sugar regularly and make adjustments to your medicine or insulin as your doctor has advised.