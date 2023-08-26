Home

Uff! Bhumi Pednekar is a Sexy Stunner in Black One Shoulder Gown With Thigh-High Slit, See Hot Pics

Bhumi Pednekar set the weekend mood right with her latest photos in a black one shoulder bodycon gown. Her latest photos have taken the entire internet by storm!

Bhumi Pednekar is truly a fashion icon for the younger generation. From statement ethnic attire to sexy bodycon dresses, there’s nothing the actor cannot pull off. Once again Bhumi made heads turn with her latest photos in a black bodycon gown on Instagram. She dropped her hot pictures and captioned them, “I’m an angel, but where is Charlie? #Friday #Mood (sic).” Bhumi Pednekar has a strong passion for fashion and regularly drops photos of herself. Her most recent post revealed how she is raising fashion norms by wearing one outfit at a time!

Bhumi Pednekar looked like one hot angel in a black body-hugging, one-shoulder gown that came with a thigh-high split. The black-coloured gown came with a shimmery embroidery on a single long sleeve. The clothing worn by Bhumi Pednekar is from the acclaimed Stada Couture line, exhibiting her individual sense of style. She accentuated her look with voluminous messy hair and shimmery silver heels. For the glamour quotient, Bhumi won hearts with her pink plump lips, winked eyes, contoured cheeks and shimmery highlighter.

BHUMI PEDNEKAR OOZES OOMPH IN LATEST PHOTOS ON INSTAGRAM

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Pednekar (@bhumipednekar)

We appreciate Bhumi Pednekar’s fashionable attire and risk-taking fashion decisions. When choosing expensive clothing, the actress doesn’t skimp, whether it’s her lavish ensembles on the red carpet or her romantic sarees for celebration.

Bhumi Pednekar’s latest photos impressed the fashion critics. Her fans and followers quickly dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Please stop looking so hot every time🥵🥵❤️❤️😲😲 (sic).” Another user wrote, “I meannnn🔥🔥🔥🔥 (sic).” The third user wrote, “Soo sexy mam.”

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in ‘Thank You For Coming,’ alongside Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and others.

What do you think about Bhumi Pednekar’s hot look in a black thigh-high slit gown? Let us know your thoughts!

