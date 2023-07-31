Home

Uff! Deepika Padukone Flaunts Hot Bod in Black And White Bikini, See Pic

Deepika Padukone broke the internet with her latest black and white-coloured bikini with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit sarong, see latest photo!

Deepika Padukone sent the entire internet into a frenzy including her husband Ranveer Singh with her latest photo. The superstar dropped the hottest photo in a black and white-coloured bikini, period! The caption on Deepika Padukone’s surprise photo read, “Once upon a time…Not so long ago… (sic).”

Deepika Padukone looked smoking hot in a black and white bra and matching bikini bottoms along with a sarong. She played bold as her sarong featured a thigh-high slit, a low-rise waistband, and a tie design on the side. The ‘Pathaan‘ star elevated her hot bikini look with a sleek top bun pulled back. Deepika Padukone accentuated her look with smokey eyes, nude lips, mascara on the lashes, and just as always, a very radiant skin.

Deepika Padukone Drops Unexpected And Unseen Bikini Photo on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone’s photo went viral in no time. Her fans and followers dropped hearts, fire and even heart-eye emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Miss mam ate and left no crumbs!!!!! (sic).” Another user wrote, “Screaming button >>>>>>>> (sic).” The third user wrote, “She is the SEXIEST and she KNOWS IT (sic).” The fourth one said, “Is it just my screen that became hot all of a sudden (sic).” Many users called her queen, and well we agree! But it was her biggest cheerleader husband and superstar Ranveer Singh’s comment that stole our hearts. He wrote, “A warning would’ve been nice (sic).” The comment has over 28K likes and over 300 replies. Many people from the industry including Bipasha Basu, Manish Malhotra, Bhumi Pednekar, Nimrat Kaur and many more also reacted to Deepika Padukone’s bikini photo.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The movie also stars Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and other A-list actors. Her fans are also excited to see her in Fighter, the movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in the lead.

