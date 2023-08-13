Home

Uff! Malaika Arora Leaves The Internet Gasping For Oxygen in Hot Red Thigh-High Slit Gown And Floor Sweeping Trail at IFFM, See Pics!

Malaika Arora took the internet by storm with her latest photos and videos in a red hot thigh-high slit gown that came with a 3D flower-shaped embellishment at the Indian Film Festival Melbourne - See pics!

Malaika Arora’s exquisite sense of style never fails to leave fashion critics stunned. The fitness diva turns attention and leaves people in awe no matter what she wears or where she travels. Malaika Arora set the entire Melbourne on fire with her insanely hot gown at the Indian Film Festival Melbourne (IFFM). Her sleeveless ruby red gown had a halter neckline, a gaudy flower-shaped applique embellishment on the torso, a fitted bodice, a full back-baring design, a pleated skirt that falls to a floor-sweeping train, a risque thigh-high slit that extends until her waist, and a form-fitting silhouette. Watch how Malaika Arora turns and twists to flaunt her red dress at the Indian Film Festival Melbourne (IFFM).

Trending Now

WATCH MALAIKA ARORA DAZZLE IN RED THIGH-HIGH SLIT GOWN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghna Butani (@meghnabutanihairandmakeup)

Malaika Arora completed the look with sexy black high heels and minimal jewellery, including rings and drop earrings adorned with rubies. She finished by applying kohl eyeliner, winged eyeliner, smouldering smokey eyes, mascara on the lashes, mauve lip colour, and highlighter. She accentuated her look with hair with a classic centre part.

Malaika Arora’s hairstylist dropped her photos in a red hot gown and captioned them, “A beautiful sultry eye, shiny straight hair and glowing skin @malaikaaroraofficial (sic).”

MALAIKA ARORA MAKES JAWS DROP IN THIGH-HIGH SLIT GOWN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghna Butani (@meghnabutanihairandmakeup)

Malaika Arora’s fans and followers swamped the comment section. They dropped fire and heart-eye emojis. One of the users wrote, “Seriously, she is amazing!” Another user wrote, “Beauty never ends. 😍😍😍 (sic).” The third one said, “अति सुन्दर ❤️ (sic).”

Malaika Arora, as always, rocked the ensemble with the utmost style and lent her divine aura to the scene.

