UK First Lady Akshata Murty Looks Simply Lovely in Rs 24k Mithai Pink Sheer Organza Silk Saree, See Pics

Akshata Murty shared photos from their memorable journey in India during the G20 Summit 2023 on social media. Take a look at the First Lady's impressive look in saree and how much it costs:

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and First Lady Akshata Murty left a significant mark with their presence in India. The couple visited the capital city for the G20 summit, along with other renowned world leaders. During their visit, Rishi and Akshata dropped photos from their two-day-long journey on social media platforms. The duo made several heads turn with their fashionable attires. Throughout her stay in India, Akshata Murty in particular exhibited liveliness and grace.

Akshata wore a pink saree from the brand Raw Mango in one of the pictures she dropped on her social media handle. As per the website, the Mithai pink saree is made through the joinery of textiles: sheer organza silk and plain silk. It featured diagonal ‘gota’ and ‘aari’ embroidered peacock motifs. The first lady of the UK accessorized with matching earrings, a little bindi, and a bun of her hair.

Akshata Murty Stuns in Pink Saree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshata Murty (@akshatamurty_official)

Did you like Akshata Murty’s pink saree? You can get your hands on it from the official website of Raw Mango. The mithai pink saree costs Rs 24,800 – Check here:

Akshata Murty was a style icon during the G20 Summit because of the way she wore outfits that were the ideal fusion of traditional Indian aesthetics and modern elegance during their tour. Her admiration and affection for Indian handloom, as well as her prudent choice to support an Indian fashion firm that is largely sustainable, have inspired fashion enthusiasts all over the world.

