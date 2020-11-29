Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for ultraviolet C germicidal lamps has increased significantly. These lamps are effective in killing the novel coronavirus. Recently, its improper use led to eye damage in at least 7 people in Florida. Also Read - PM Modi Reaches Pune's Serum Institute to Review Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Development

According to a research published in the journal Nature, “while staying within current regulatory dose limits, low-dose-rate and far-UVC exposure can potentially safely provide a major reduction in the ambient level of airborne coronaviruses in occupied public locations.” Also Read - COVID-19: Entire Delhi Can be Inoculated Within 3-4 Weeks of Vaccine Availability, Says Satyendar Jain

Notably, UVC radiation is known to disinfect the air, water, and nonporous surfaces without hurting your body if you maintain a safe distance. Exposing your eyes to UV rays can cause photokeratitis which is a painful eye condition whose effect will be similar to damage to your eyes owing to sunburn to the cornea. It is characterised by red and itchy eyes and increased sensitivity to light. Suffering from photokeratitis can make your eyes susceptible to infection.

Therefore, doctors advise preventing eye injury by taking enough precautionary measures while using germicidal UV lamps. If you want to use them, keep the lamp in one of your rooms and turn it on. Leave the room and come back when it is time to turn it off.