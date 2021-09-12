New Delhi: How annoying it is when everything is on point but the only deal breaker is – dark rings beneath your eyes! The stressful hectic daily routine and an erratic lifestyle lead to under-eye dark circles and make us look way older than our real age. Undoubtedly, all of us have been there at some point in life.Also Read - 4 Mistakes to Avoid When Applying Under Eye Cream

However, the question is – how do we get rid of under-eye dark circles? It takes time, patience and a great amount of discipline to cure this.

Here, in this article, we have curated some of the easy and natural ways to cure these dark patches from the comfort of your home. Please note that you may find the commitment too much, but you know you will yield results out of it, sooner or later. So, check them out.

Dark Circles Cure: 5 Natural Ways to Try at Home

Cold Compress

Cold compress works wonder for your skin. You can try it in either morning or evening. All you need to do is to apply a cold compress for about 10 minutes to the affected area. Better yet, if you have a mask you can refrigerate it for a while and pull out twice a day – that’s the easiest way to reduce the dark patches under your eyes.

Cucumber Juice + Lemon Juice

Cucumber and lemon combination has been existing since time immemorial for your skin. They play a crucial role in treating your skin-related ailments. Try mixing equal parts cucumber and lemon juice and then use a cotton ball or a bud to apply the mixture to your under-eye circles. (DO NOT get lemon juice in your eye!) Leave the solution on the affected area for about 10 to 15 minutes and then rinse it off with warm water.

Tomatoes

For the uninitiated, tomatoes excellent for your skin as they are high in lycopene. Lycopene can help create softer, more supple skin, as well as decrease the appearance of dark under eye circles. Did you know this? Well, to get rid of the dark patches under your eyes, mix equal parts tomato juice with lemon juice and then use a cotton ball or makeup remover pad to apply it to your under eye area. (Again, PLEASE ensure to not get lemon juice in your eyes.) Leave the solution for about 10 minutes and then rinse it off with warm water, twice daily.

Cold tea bags

Used tea bags can also be used to treat dark circles. So, in case, if you don’t have a cold compress or mask to use, substitute with tea bags. Many teas like green tea have the added benefit of antioxidants, which have anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe strained capillaries in your under-eye area. How to do it? Well, soak a tea bag in clean water and then place in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Then, place the tea bags on your eyes. Leave them on for about 10 minutes or so twice daily before removing and rinsing the area with warm water. You’d soon start seeing the desired result.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is best for all skin-related problems. Popular for its anti-inflammatory property, applying coconut oil is an effective method to lighten the dark under eye patches. In fact, it also moisturizes while it lightens to help prevent wrinkles and fine lines under the eyes. Rub coconut oil into your under-eye area, leave it on overnight and then rinse it off in the morning. And thank us later!

Turmeric

Turmeric has numerous health benefits. It has natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and works wonder for your skin. In fact, turmeric also helps to minimize dark circles. How to use it to cure dark circles? Mix some turmeric powder with pineapple juice to create a thick paste. Apply this mixture to your under-eye area and leave it on for about 10 minutes before using a soft, warm and damp cloth to gently remove the paste. You can do this once a day.