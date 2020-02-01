All the pregnant ladies out there, beware. The low weight of your fetus can cause a cardio-respiratory problem in adulthood. By cardio-respiratory problem, we mean the inability of your body to efficiently indulge in oxygen supply to the muscles during sustained physical activity.

Underweight newborns have been found to have increased chances of experiencing short breath later in life than their normal counterparts, says a research published in the journal JAMA. Low birth weight has previously been associated with certain complications including trouble gaining weight, breathing problems, intraventricular hemorrhage, etc. Here, we tell you about a certain food that you can eat to help your fetus gain the required weight.

Milk

Milk is one of the most nutritious food you can have to increase the weight of your fetus. During pregnancy, you must consume at least 200 to 500 ml of milk every day. It is a rich source of calcium, which is essential for better bone development. Also, it contains protein, which is significant for the growth and development of the body. This nutrient helps is essential for cellular repair and regulation of the immune system.

Legumes

These are plant-based sources of folate, fiber, calcium, and protein. Also knwon as vitamin B9, folate is extremely essential for the pregnant ladies and fetus. Having legumes on a daily basis can keep your little bundle of joy from birth defects.

Sweet potatoes

Being jam-packed with beta carotene, sweet potatoes converts a plant compound into vitamin A, which is significant for the overall development of your fetus. This nutrient helps expecting mothers to maintain their night vision and is helpful for fetuses too. Daily consumption of this nutrient can help in the proper maintenance of the fetal immune system.

Eggs

Eggs are knwon to be the ultimate food for fetal development. Containing almost every nutrient, eggs are extremely beneficial to have during pregnancy. They contain choline which is linked to brain development. But, its excessive intake may increase your baby’s risk of developing neural tube defects that can further lead to reduced brain function. So, you should consume eggs in moderation.