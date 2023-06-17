Home

Unhealthy Cooking: 3 Common Cooking Techniques That Can Be Harmful

Choosing the healthiest foods is not enough. Your cooking method can also determine the nutritional value of the food. Different cooking methods yield different meals with unique flavours and textures. While some methods offer enticing flavours and convienece, others come with hidden disadvantages that can harm our health. Without proper information about such methods, you might be following them on a regular basis which can adversely affect your health.

There are many factors which can affect the nutritional value of the food including cooking style, utensils you are using the cooking oil. Some simple changes can help you achieve essential nutrients from the food you are preparing. Choose the right food and add some healthy practices to your routine for better health.

Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shares 3 common cooking methods which you should avoid as much as possible.

Avoid These 3 Unhealthy Cooking Methods That Can be Harmful For Your Body

Air Frying: Foods like meat and cheeses, can become less nourishing when they’re air fried. Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs) form when foods are exposed to high temperatures and dry cooking methods like air frying. Plus, air fryers use circulating hot air to cook food, and sometimes this can result in uneven cooking. Grilling: Grilling can be a flavorful way to cook food, but grilling at high temperatures and over an open flame can lead to the formation of potentially harmful compounds called heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs). Cooking in Non-Stick: Non-stick pans often have a coating of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), commonly known as Teflon. Overheating these pans or using metal utensils on them can cause the release of toxic fumes and particles.

