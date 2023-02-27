Home

Lifestyle

Unhealthy Gums: 4 Serious Signs of Bad Oral Health That You Shouldn’t IGNORE

Unhealthy Gums: 4 Serious Signs of Bad Oral Health That You Shouldn’t IGNORE

If you experience any of the following warning signs of dental health issues, you should make an appointment to see your dentist soon.

Unhealthy Gums: 4 Serious Signs of Bad Oral Health That You Shouldn't IGNORE (Source: Freepik)

While many of us have real concerns about health conditions like blood pressure and diabetes, we frequently neglect our oral health. It is important to understand that everyone should also take care of their oral health by visiting the dentist regularly, practicing good oral hygiene with the right products, and having a healthy diet. Moreover, people with diabetes and high blood pressure should be even more extra cautious to monitor their blood sugar levels and blood pressure regularly, to prevent complications. It is critical to take proper care of the gums because unhealthy gums can lead to a variety of oral health issues such as tooth loss and gum disease. Many people, however, may be unaware of the signs of unhealthy gums. Here is a guide on how to manage unhealthy gums:

4 Serious Signs of Unhealthy Gums:

Red, swollen, or tender gums: Gums that are red, swollen, or tender to the touch may be a sign of gum inflammation. This can be caused by a build-up of plaque and bacteria on the teeth, which can lead to gingivitis, an early stage of gum disease. To manage this, it is important to maintain good oral hygiene practices such as brushing regularly with regular use of ayurvedic herbal toothpaste that improves your gum health.

You may like to read

Bleeding gums: Gum bleeding is a common symptom of gum disease, also known as periodontitis. If you notice that your gums are bleeding when you brush or floss your teeth, it is important to see a dentist as soon as possible. They will examine your gums and teeth and may recommend a professional cleaning and/or additional treatment to prevent the progression of gum disease. Moreover, use of organic toothpaste made with natural ingredients, such as herbs, plants, and essential oils can help to clean the teeth and promote healthy gums. Such toothpastes contain ingredients, such as clove, Tumburu, Babbula, Nirgundi, Pilu, Bakula, Irimeda, Neem, Triphala, and pomegranate that helps in prevention of gum bleeding and strengthening teeth.

Receding gums: Receding gums occur when the gum tissue surrounding the teeth begins to pull away, exposing more of the tooth and the roots. This can happen for a variety of reasons, including gum disease, genetics, and aggressive tooth brushing. Brushing teeth aggressively, also known as toothbrush abrasion, can cause the gums to recede over time. This happens because the hard bristles of the brush and the vigorous back-and-forth motion can wear away the gum tissue, making it more susceptible to infection and inflammation. Brushing too hard can also cause the enamel of your teeth to wear away and increase tooth sensitivity. It is recommended to switch to a soft-bristled toothbrush, using a toothpaste specifically formulated with natural ingredients that do not affect adversely sensitive teeth. Furthermore, Khadira is a known ingredient if present in your toothpaste that has excellent astringent properties and will help tighten gums.

Persistent bad breath: Bad breath, also known as halitosis, can be caused by a variety of factors, including poor oral hygiene, certain foods, and drinks, and underlying medical conditions. While using mouthwash can temporarily mask bad breath, it is not a long-term solution. Persistent bad breath may indicate an underlying problem that needs to be addressed.

Mouthwash can help freshen your breath by masking odours and killing bacteria. However, if you have persistent bad breath, it is important to see a dentist as it can be a sign of gum disease, tooth decay, or other oral health problems. These conditions can cause a build-up of bacteria in the mouth, leading to bad breath. Ingredients like Vidanga and neem if present in your toothpaste is known to have good antimicrobial properties and helps fight dental caries. Thereby, reducing bad breath.

Herbal toothpastes are alternative oral care products that are made with natural ingredients such as herbs, plants, and essential oils. They are free of harsh chemicals and artificial ingredients. An Ayurvedic Gum Care Toothpaste with a holistic herbal formulation will help to remove plaque, fight germs, and help tighten gums. You should find the right toothpaste with ingredient like, Vaikranta bhasma, that is a traditionally used natural source of fluoride, which helps strengthen teeth. This way, you can keep yourself protected for a chemical-based product while taking care of your teeth.

Moreover, a doctor can also recommend a product that is safe and effective for your specific needs. To take care of your oral health, it’s important to practice good oral hygiene by brushing and flossing daily and visiting your dentist for regular check-ups and cleanings. Additionally, quitting smoking, limiting alcohol consumption, and eating a balanced diet can also help to maintain healthy gums and teeth.

(Inputs: By Dr. Hariprasad. V.R, Senior Research Scientist, R&D, Himalaya Wellness Company)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.