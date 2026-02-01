Home

Union Budget 2026: From FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Rekha, Vidya Balan, how Kanjivaram saree became India’s timeless power statement

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stepped forward to present the Union Budget 2026, it wasn’t just policy watchers but also fashion enthusiasts who paid close attention. Sitharaman donned a striking Kanjivaram saree and once again used handloom to make a powerful cultural statement. However, while major attention came today on this rich textile with its representation on the economic stage, Bollywood divas have been turning heads in this rich textile for many years.

Originating from Tamil Nadu, this Kanjivaram saree is celebrated for its opulent silk, intricate craftsmanship, and timeless appeal. Representing prosperity and auspicious beginnings, the weave perfectly resonates with the spirit of the Union Budget 2026

Interestingly, several leading actresses have embraced the grandeur of Kanjivaram sarees before. Let’s revisit some of the stars who have elevated this classic drape into a style legacy.

Rekha



When it comes to sarees, Rekha is often the first actress that comes to mind. The veteran actress has practically made Kanjivaram sarees her signature look and is seen celebrating her southern roots. Speaking of her styling, she is often seen donning the look with bold and dewy makeup, heavy jewellery and a streak of sindoor. For her hair, she mostly keeps her tresses tied in a neat bun with a saree or wears it open on one side.

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone, one of the most celebrated actresses of today, is often seen beautifully balancing contemporary charm with cultural elegance. The actress also chose Kanjivaram sarees during her wedding festivities, which reflected her relationship with the tradition. She is often seen keeping a clean style and understated jewellery with this textile. Deepika’s appearances in Kanjivaram show a blend of heritage and modern look.

Sridevi



Late icon Sridevi was admired not only for her cinematic brilliance but also for her impeccable fashion sense. She also frequently embraced silk sarees, including the celebrated Kanjivaram. Her love for traditional fabrics continues to inspire women even today.

Vidya Balan



Vidya Balan, who is also often seen wearing sarees, has worn Kanjivaram several times. Known for wearing them with pride, she effortlessly styles them with confidence, exuding power.

Hema Malini



Often called the ‘Dream Girl’ of Indian cinema, Hema Malini represents timeless elegance. Her wardrobe has frequently featured Kanjivaram sarees, whether at public events or cultural gatherings.

