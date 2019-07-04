Do you often wonder about the right time to exercise? There are some studies that have said that early morning exercise has more benefits and, in fact, makes you lose more calories compared to exercise during any other times of the day. There are some that state that regardless of when the exercise is done, it has benefits. Now, a new study has said that whether it is early morning or night or evening, exercising will help your health in many ways, as long as your exercise timing is consistent. This means that if you exercise in the morning, you must be consistent about exercising in the morning only instead of switching your schedule frequently. The study published in the Journal of Obesity pointed out that those who follow consistency in exercise timing are able to successfully maintain weight loss. Not just this, being consistent as far as timing of exercise is concerned is linked to more physical activity. This shows that no matter when you want to exercise, the important thing is to exercise! If you are looking to start an exercise regimen, it would be advisable to start your day with exercise. Why? Here are some reasons why early morning exercise can help you:

In the morning, you usually more will power and motivation for a workout. It is easier to push yourself to go to the gym or yoga class during the wee hours of the day. During the latter half of the day, you may tend to get too tired to work out after a long day of work or after commuting or you may feel simply bored and feel like resting at home.

Exercising at night or a few hours away from your sleeping time could hamper your sleep. Exercising shoots up your adrenalin level and makes the brain super active. It will be difficult for your body to lull itself into sleep with such activity. That’s why it’s best to exercise in the morning so that your high adrenaline levels can come in handy throughout the day: at work, at home, while travelling or studying etc.

Studies have shown that exercising in the morning can help boost your metabolism and hence lead to greater weight loss.