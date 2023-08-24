Home

Unleash Punjabi Flavours With Chef Tikka Singh’s Culinary Extravaganza at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

Experience the culinary talent of Chef Tikka Manpreet Singh at Tamra, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, and savour the mouthwatering flavours of Punjab.

A 10-day culinary festival is currently taking place at Tamra, the famous all-day eating establishment at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi. Chef Tikka Manpreet Singh shared his unrivalled knowledge of Indian food and creative cooking style. Diners will have a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience Punjabi flavours for lunch and dinner, thanks to a specially created menu. Due to Chef Tikka’s skill, he has been able to portray the distinctive, regional cooking methods of the people while preserving the cuisine’s authentic flavour.

The menu promises to take guests on a journey of rich flavours, offering them a glimpse into the diverse heritage. The delicious menu with scrumptious flavours, curated by Chef Tikka at Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi, is all set to take guests on a gastronomic feast. The curation included signature dishes such as Ambi Walla Tandoori Paneer Tikka, Kumbh Akrot Ki Tikki, and Dabi Arabi Ke Kebab, among a couple of other options for vegetarians, Tawey da Meat Walla Tikka, Meat Di Chaamp Adrak Walli, Laung Wala Boti Tika and more for meat lovers.

Additionally, boasting a variety of options for the vegetarian and the non-vegetarian plates, the menu serves Chooran Walli Bhindi, Tikka Singh Da Meat Tarriwala, Murgh Dahi Kali Mirch Walla, Chakunder Moongphali Di Tikki, 2 Din Walli Dal

The assortment of desserts, including Jalebi Rabri and Kulfi, were ready to satisfy our sweet needs while augmenting our plate with a range of other sweet treats like Molleux, Cheesecake, Chocolate Verrine and Mango Curd Slice.

Dates: 18th August to 27th August, 2023

Operating Hours: 6.30 AM – 11.45 PM

Venue: Tamra, Shangri-La Eros, Level 1, 19 Ashoka Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Price: Lunch – INR 3000+ taxes per person, Dinner – INR 3200++ taxes per person

Rating: 4/5

