Upgrade Your Skincare Game For This Winter Season

If you have dry skin, it's time to level up and upgrade your skincare game as the winter season is around the corner and has almost approached.

Skincare For Winter Season: No matter how much you love winter seasons compared to the hot summer season, winters are tough when it's all about your skincare regime.

From double cleansing to getting your hands on good moisturizers and serums to using coconut and mustard oils, here are some of the best and most affordable tips for protecting your skin against winter bite as shared by Paridhi Goel, Co-Founder LoveEarth.

Double Cleansing- During winter, most of us get dry and flaky skin, so if you want to avoid this, make sure you start double cleansing your skin this winter, as it will help you remove all the dryness that appears on your face. This everyday practice also keeps your skin hydrated. Select an oil that suits your skin type and is non-comedogenic. Make sure use repeat this process before sleeping.

Use hydrating Moisturizers-Winter season is all about having dry,irriated skin with redness all over your face, so to avoid this get your hands over a super hydrating cream-based moisturizer to give your skin the right amount of hydration both day and night. One can also buy a cream with ultra-nourishing properties that can fix skin issues like cracks and wrinkles and give a solid shine.

Serums-Dehydration is one of the major problems we face during winter, so to keep your face hydrated all day long, start applying serums before using a moisturizer this will definitely keep your skin super hydrated and glowing all during this cold season.

Coconut and mustard oil-Nothing can be better than coconut oil; applying coconut oil all over your body and face can give nourishment and softness to another extent. One can apply coconut oil post your bath or before bathing, and this can do wonders for your skin. Talking about mustard oil-mixing it with honey and apply it once a week to your skin for the right amount of shine and radiance.

Apply Ghee-Ghee helps to improve blood circulation and repair and regenerate the damaged cells; applying ghee on your chapped lips before sleeping lightens up the lips. You can also use this, i.e., just take 5 teaspoons of ghee, heat it up, add in 1 teaspoon of honey, and mix it nicely. Pour this mixture into a container and apply it after gently scrubbing your lips with a sugar and honey mixture.

Face Oils-Winters are just around the corner, so it’s advised to use face oils no matter how and what your skin type is face oils give a boost to your skin and skin care regimen. Face oils remove the dry patches from your skin and directly give your skin a fresh, dewy, glowing look. Not just this, oils are good for removing breakouts, uneven texture, and hyperpigmentation. Some of the famous face oils one can use regularly are Argan oil, Rose Hip seed oil, Avocado oil, Marula oil, and a lot more.

Exfoliation- The temperature inside your home and outside your home vary during winters; due to this, the skin cells dehydrate in the skin faster, giving more dead cells and blackheads all over. So it’s important to use a mild exfoliator to remove all the impurities and dead cells on the skin, resulting in a clear complexion.