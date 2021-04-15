New Delhi: Upper lip hair is one of the most common problems among women of all age groups. Most people prefer going to salon to get rid of the unwanted hair. But with the ongoing crisis in the country, with the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases, it’s better to apply these easy methods at home to get rid of those unwanted facial hair rather than going out to a place where there is always a chance of getting infected with the virus. So, here are some of the DIY ways to remove those annoying upper lip hair. Also Read - DIY Tips For Upper Lip Hair Removal

Check Them Out Here

Tweezers

Yes, tweezers! It is an old yet effective way of hair removal and is perfect for removing upper lip hair. It’s actually a tried and tested method to get the desired result. Tweezing removes one hair at a time by pulling it up from the root. So, here’s how you got to do it. Use a clean pair of tweezers for this method and then rinse the upper lip with cold water. Also Read - 5 Natural Remedies to Remove Upper Lip Hair

Waxing

Since upper lip is a sensitive area, it is suggested that you choose a good quality wax for your skin. Even though it might be slightly painful, it will surely give you a long lasting results. How to do it? Well, you need to apply hot wax at the certain area and then use a small waxing strip, press it down on the wax and strip it off to get rid of the upper lip hair.

Razor

What better than a razor? It is a hassle-free method to remove unwanted facial hair. Time saving and effective, this method is less painful than other methods comparatively for sensitive areas of skin. It is recommended to opt for a smaller razer than a large one for removing hair from the upper lip. Please note, it is only a temporary way of getting rid of unwanted hair. Apply some shaving gel, soap or cream to the certain area and use a clean razor to shave in the direction of the hair growth.

Hair Removal Machines

Well, there are other hair removal machines as well which serve the purpose. Not just your upper lip hair, they are helpful in removing hair from other areas of your body as well. They give you a clean and smooth looking skin. Sleek trimmers are ideal for your eyebrows and upper lip hair and these machines are available in a wide range so you can choose one according to your pocket.

Honey, Besan And Rice Powder

This is another effective method to try at home. Mix honey, besan and rice powder and whisk well to form a thick, smooth paste. Apply in the direction opposite to hair growth and let it stay for 10 minutes. Then, rub it off with cold water. This recipe causes your hair to thin out.