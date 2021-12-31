We are just few hours away from 2022! The year 2021 was a rollercoaster ride, to say the least. The year saw the return of the red-carpet events and award ceremonies. After a lull 2020, celebrities went all out with their fashion choices in 2021. Picking an outfit to make powerful fashion statement can’t be easy, below we’ve rounded up some of the most outrageous outfits of 2021. BTW, Urfi Javed, tops the list!Also Read - Year Ender 2021: Top 10 Actresses Who Gave Unforgettable Performances on OTT

Urfi Javed: Ever since Urfi came out of the Bigg Boss OTT, she has been making headlines for her oh-so-hot pics in unique dresses. Her outrageous outfits have made her Instagram queen. She is known for her bold sense of style. The TV actor loves experimenting with her outfits and her style is quite unconventional. She often creates a stir among netizens with her sense of style. From slipping into a white net top, to a front cut-out top, Urfi’s outfit are often called tacky and outlandish.

Priyanka Chopra: The global icon can rock the most unconventional looks with ease. Her recent outing at British Fashion Awards 2021 received mixed response. While many loved the fact that she made a bold statement on the red carpet, there were others who trolled her for wearing a risque outfit. Priyanka Chopra made for a walking bouquet of flowers in her velvet jumpsuit by designer Richard Quinn. The black floral jumpsuit came with a giant coat sweeping the red carpet.

Kim Kardashian: Kim knows that there’s nothing more American than an all-black dress (hers was Balenciaga). After covering up in a Balenciaga outfit during the New York Fashion Week, she hid her entire face and body at the 2021 Met Gala while attending the ceremony with creative director Demna Gvasalia.

Neha Bhasin: The singer stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai wearing a purple leather bralette and paired it with a darker shade of leather skirt. She completed her stunning look with earrings and carried a clutch. As soon as the pictures were shared on social media, netizens started writing ‘Yeh kya URFI ki badi Behen hai kya‘. Another user wrote, ‘Inki dresses ko kya hua’. There was one more user who said ‘Urfi ko copy kia hai’.

Rakhi Sawant: How can we miss Rakhi? The ever-so-entertaining Rakhi is known for her bizarre fashion choices. The actor is also known as a drama queen. She was spotted wearing Spiderman clothes and called herself a Spider Woman. She was heavily trolled for this particular outfit.

Nia Sharma: TV actor Nia Sharma often grabs eyeballs with her impressive fashion choices. But recently the actor was trolled for wearing a backless black crop top. As soon as she uploaded the post, trolls decided to troll for her choice of clothes.

Lizzo: American singer Lizzo attended American rapper Cardi B’s 29th birthday. She opted for a completely sheer fishnet dress from the shelves of Matthew Reisman. The dress was made of iridescent crystals. The singer was criticised for showing too much skin but the singer was quick enough to slam the haters.

These celebs opted for most outrageous outfits in 2021! Hope to see some glam look in the coming year.